Protestors Stop Libi From Entering Sabarimala, Libi to File a Case Against Government

Oct 17, 2018, 05:57 pm IST
Libi, who came all enthusiastic to go Sabarimala, after the SC verdict removed the age regulation, could only come back disappointed. Libi was stopped by the protestors of the extreme right-wing outfits from entering the temple.

Libi said she will file a case against the government in failing to provide the necessary protection for those who wish to go to the temple and that both government and police have failed in arranging security for people. “I thought there will be police protection as the SC order lets women of all age to enter Sabarimala. But Police said that they cannot arrange security. Both in Changanassery and Pathanamthitta bus stand people tried to attack me. Police had vowed to protect me but changed their stand later” said a frustrated Libi.

Libi came along with three other people. She had earlier said that she is not interested in going to Sabarimala but her decision was because SC’s order was used to create communal polarisation like never before in the history of Kerala and that she wanted to react against the situation.

