Protests Against Sabarimala Verdict: CNN, Republic TV and News 18 Reporters Attacked

Protests near Sabarimala against the Supreme Court verdict has been going on for some time, but now they are turning a little more violent. Complaints are coming in that women who pass through the Nilackal area are being stopped by the vigilant protestors. Media workers are not spared either and reporters of most mainstream media have faced the heat.

The reporter of Republic TV was attacked and Saritha Balan, who works for an online media News Minute was allegedly attacked by entering her bus. Saritha later replied that the Ayyappa devotees inside the bus behaved well with her but it was protestors who were stationed in Nilackal area who were aggressive. Women journalists, including CNN-News18 crew were attacked on the way to shrine.

Republic Tv Reporter Pooja Prassana was attacked and the car in which she traveled was smashed. Kerala Police have employed more forces into the area but so far seemed incompetent in handling the situation.