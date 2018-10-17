Latest NewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi Imitates PM Modi At Campaign Rally

Oct 17, 2018, 07:49 am IST
With the last Assembly elections around the corner, the political parties are holding campaigns and rallies in attempts to woo the voters.

At his rally in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi had imitated PM Modi.

Speaking in his characteristics, Rahul Gandhi said: “Narendra Modi becomes the PM and asks people not to call the prime minister but instead, call him ‘chowkidar‘ (watchman).

The chowkidar calls you people ‘mitron‘ (friends) but calls Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, (businessmen wanted in the 11,000 crore PNB scam) and Anil Ambani ‘bhai‘ (brother)”

At a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena Rahul Gandhi stated that the PM Modi has helped the industrialists and left behind the common man. He also brought the controversial Rafale deal from which Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defense Ltd. Gained contracts.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 28, in which the Congress is trying to dislodge the BJP, which has been ruling the state for three straight terms.

