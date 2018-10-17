The District Administration Authority Enforces Section 144 in Sabarimala

Protests in Sabarimala have taken violent forms and several clashes took place today in Nilakkal. Even reporters of mainstream media like CNN and News 18 were attacked and Police had to resort to lathi charges later.

Now the district administration authority has decided to enforce prohibitory order Section 144 of the CriminalProcedure Code (CrPC) in Sabarimala on Thursday. This section bans unlawful assembly and it will be invoked in four places including the shrine, Ilavunkal,Nilakkal and Pampa.

The order will not be applicable for pilgrims to the temple. District collector PB Nooh said that the decision was

taken following protests over women’s entry in the temple and clash between protestors and police here.