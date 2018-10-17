This is the Reason Why a Liplock in KayamKulam Kochunni was Avoided

Kayamkulam Kochunni is doing great business in Kerala box office and both Nivin Pauly who played the lead role and Mohanlal who played the key role of Ithikkara Pakki is winning hearts. But then the director had planned something else for the film too and that was a liplock scene with Priya Anand. Director Roshan Andrews has now revealed why that scene was never in the film despite Priya being all ready to do a scene like that.

Nivin and Roshan were in Kairali TV’s JB Junction and John Brittas, the anchor asked Nivin if his wife has any problem in him doing lip-lock scenes. It was then that the director and the actor revealed that there was indeed a liplock scene in Kayamkulam Kochunni but Nivin said “he was not comfortable with it”. Roshan Andrews said the scene was avoided as Nivin was not interested in it. “Priya was okay with it, but because Nivin was not interested, it was avoided” revealed the director.

A war on social media has started since this revelation that Nivin did not have the courage of Tovino Thomas who appeared in a lip lock scene recently. Nivin fans glorify it by saying Nivin respects women and is the reason why he can’t act in such scenes.