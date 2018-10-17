Visuals Reveal Young Women Entered Sabarimala Today? Check This Out

Sabarimala and the nearby places saw a tough day today with protests and clashes, so much so that the district administration had to invoke section 144 in certain places tomorrow. But despite all the attempts of right-wing outfits to stop young women from entering Sabarimala, it may have happened! There is some very compelling video evidence to believe so.

In a clip released by News18 it was seen that women who looked like they are aged between 10 and 50 were climbing the holy 18 steps and policemen were helping them to get in. Check out this video.

It looks almost convincing but then if it is, it is a mystery how these women managed to get there despite protestors stationed in many parts and keeping the vigil.

Considering the enormity of the situation. the district administration authority has decided to enforce prohibitory order Section 144 of the CriminalProcedure Code (CrPC) in Sabarimala on Thursday. This section bans unlawful assembly and it will be invoked in four places including the shrine, Ilavunkal,Nilakkal and Pampa.