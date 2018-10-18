“Ayyappa Himself Has Told that He Doesn’t Want Young Women”, Says P.C George

The whole nation is debating the reason behind why young women are stopped from entering Sabarimala, but independent MLA P C George from Kerala, seems to know it better than anyone else. After being in the news for making some mysogynistic comments against the victim in the nun rape case, George has now said that Supreme Court doesn’t have the rights to take decisions in matters related to faith.

“Young women going to Sabarimala is against the faith. Ayyappa is observing eternal celibacy. Young women visiting there would affect his celibacy” said P. C George to Republic TV. George had recently had a verbal debate with Republic TV and his shortcomings in English language had made him fumble too much in the debate. This time around, George was careful to use Malayalam and be fluent about what he says.

“Ayyappa himself has said that he deosn’t want to be around women between age 10 and 50, then why are they going to Sabrimala. As per Constitution people have the right to believe in what they want and Supreme court doesn’t have the rights to interfere in it”, said the MLA who never minces his words.

PC also added that CM Pinarayi Vijayan is an atheist and is not interested in issues related to faith.