Is Suhasini Raj The First Woman To Reach Sabarimala?

After the Supreme Court’s verdict that women aged between 10-50 can enter Sabarimala temple, is Suhasini Raj the first woman to step foot into the shrine?

LATEST UPDATES:

08:18 AM- Suhasini Raj reaches Pamba under police protection

07:55 AM- Suhasini cancels her journey. She walks back down the Kannenna Patha as she was stopped at Marakuttam due to protesters

07:53 AM- Sushasini stopped at Marakuttam as protesters gather. She is surrounded by police

07:40 AM- Dressed in normal clothes, it has been reported that she has come as a part of her job and not as a devotee.

07:30 AM- Suhasini Raj is currently travelling as a reporter and is expected to reach Sannidhanam by 08:00 AM.

07:25 AM- As per the latest reports, the protesters are gathering to stop her the police posted at the location have gone to protect her. The investigative journalist is continuing her journey Kannenna Patha.

07:23 AM- The Lucknow based reporter might be the first one to trek the shrine’s hill. She was not stopped at the beginning of her 5 kms journey.

07:20 AM- The New York Times of Delhi’s bureau Suhasini Raj from Lucknow is currently travelling the route to Sannidhanam. She is reported to be 46-years-old