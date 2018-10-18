RecipeFood

Kaale Channe

Oct 18, 2018, 03:24 pm IST
Less than a minute
Kaale Channe

There are 2 varieties- sookhe kaale channe and kale channe rassedar

Let’s start with

Kaale Channe

Ingredients

  • 2 cups kale channe
  • 2 cups grated onions
  • 2 tsp ginger and garlic paste
  • 2 tsp garam masala
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 Tbsp cumin seeds
  • 2 cups grated tomatoes
  • 1 Tbsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric
  • 2 Tbsp coriander seeds – powdered
  • 1 tsp red chilli powder
  • 2-3 green chillies
  • 1/2 cup oil
  • 2 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves – for garnish

Method

  • Cook channas till tender but bite like.
  • Strain and keep the liquid and the channa separate.
  • Heat oil and add cumin and bayleaves.
  • When the cumin splutters, add onions, garlic and ginger.
  • Stir-fry till onions are well fried and fat separates.
  • Add tomatoes and stir fry till fat separates once again.
  • Add salt, turmeric, coriander and chilli powder and turn around a till well mixed.
  • Add the channas and green chillies and turn around a few times over high heat.
  • Measure the liquid, make it upto four cups with water and add to the beans and bring to a boil and then simmer, till the gravy is well blended, and not watery.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 5, 2018, 02:10 pm IST

Healthy recipes to a healthy morning

Jan 15, 2018, 04:59 pm IST

Recipe: Hot Chocolate Tea

Kerala dosa
May 15, 2018, 05:17 pm IST

Simple and delicious Kerala style Palak Dosa

Nov 30, 2017, 10:09 am IST

Certain food items can help in increasing height: Here it is.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close