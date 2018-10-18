There are 2 varieties- sookhe kaale channe and kale channe rassedar
Let’s start with
Kaale Channe
Ingredients
- 2 cups kale channe
- 2 cups grated onions
- 2 tsp ginger and garlic paste
- 2 tsp garam masala
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 Tbsp cumin seeds
- 2 cups grated tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp salt
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
- 2 Tbsp coriander seeds – powdered
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 2-3 green chillies
- 1/2 cup oil
- 2 Tbsp chopped coriander leaves – for garnish
Method
- Cook channas till tender but bite like.
- Strain and keep the liquid and the channa separate.
- Heat oil and add cumin and bayleaves.
- When the cumin splutters, add onions, garlic and ginger.
- Stir-fry till onions are well fried and fat separates.
- Add tomatoes and stir fry till fat separates once again.
- Add salt, turmeric, coriander and chilli powder and turn around a till well mixed.
- Add the channas and green chillies and turn around a few times over high heat.
- Measure the liquid, make it upto four cups with water and add to the beans and bring to a boil and then simmer, till the gravy is well blended, and not watery.
