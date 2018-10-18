Kerala Man Makes Rude Comments On Women’s Entry To Sabarimala; Loses Job

The women’s entry to Sabarimala has become a hot topic and caused quite a stir in the social media.

One man lost his job because of his rude comments on the issue.

Deepak Pavithram, a Keralite based in Saudi Arabia was thrown out of his job in Lulu Hypermarket in Riyadh for his comments.

He was fired from his job on Tuesday for making misogynistic and insensitive remarks about women on social media.

V Nandakumar, Chief Communications Officer at Lulu Group told a local leading daily:

“We have a strict and zero tolerance policy with regard to our staff misusing social media to spread malicious or derogatory comments which might hurt religious sentiments.

All GCC nations are home to a large cosmopolitan population from almost all countries in the world and we respect their sentiments, culture and religious beliefs.

This is the second time that Lulu Hypermarket has fired a staff for his derogatory comments on the flood victims of Kerala.

Yusuff Ali MA, the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group took strong steps against such derogatory and abusive comments, which was congratulated by the Kerala expats in the Gulf.