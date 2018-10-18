Libi,the Woman Who Was Stopped by Protestors On Her Way to Sabarimala Will Approach Supreme Court

Libi, who came all enthusiastic to go Sabarimala, after the SC verdict removed the age regulation, could only come back disappointed. Libi was stopped by the protestors of the extreme right-wing outfits from entering the temple. She has now made a Facebook post in which she says that she got no political motives and it is just about ensuring her safety. Here is a summary of her FB post.

When Sangh Parivar was challenging the law and order system in Pathanamthitta, all people in Kerala watched it through the media, but I don’t know if P.K Sreemathi had seen it. I didn’t go to Sabarimala secretly. I had asked for protection with a written request in many police stations. They had arranged security for me till Chengannur. Police had made an inquiry on the threats I received in Changanassery and I was safely transported back to Changanassery.

Even high court had asked what security was arranged to the women going Sabarimala. Sreemathi teacher’s comment on whether going Sabarimala on the earliest day possible was a move to put Government in a tight spot doesn’t even deserve a comment. Doesn’t P K Sreemathi understand that even after invoking section 144, situations is still not under the control of Police?

I didn’t break any law. BJP is planning for a march towards my home. The owner has asked me to vacate my office. How is this for a law and order? I have decided to file a case in Supreme Court. You can interpret it in any way. I have to ensure my security. I am not intending to contest in elections in future. I just want to protect my rights and therefore I am approaching the Supreme Court.