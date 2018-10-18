KeralaLatest News

Pandalam Palace Representative Opens up on What Needs to be Done if Traditions in Sabarimala are Broken

Oct 18, 2018, 09:12 pm IST
Sabarimala Temple

Amidst all the protests and clashes over the Sabarimala women entry verdict, the pertinent question for Hindu outfits is what can be done if young women actually enter the temple. Pandalam Palace representative P.N Narayana Varma has now opened up on the solution and he says a ‘ShudhiKriya'(a ritual for purifying) has to be done. He also added that a secular government should not have attacked devotees who were protesting peacefully.

Meanwhile, Kandararu Rajeevar said that it is everyone’s duty to preserve the traditions of each temple.

