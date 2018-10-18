Protests in Sabarimala: FIR Registered Against About 300 Protestors

Pathanamthitta: In the Sabarimala protests against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed the entry of young women into the temple, cases have been taken against as many as 300 protestors. Many incidents of attack have been reported and FIR has been registered on 16 cases. The cases are all against the different violent protests and have been taken against those who’s faces can be recognised.

Destroying public property, stopping officers from doing their duty are the main charges against the alleged culprits. Police said it will go through the camera footages and make more arrests. A few have already been held.

Meanwhile, DGP has given instructions to book those who are trying to spread communal violence through social media.