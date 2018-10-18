KeralaNEWS

Rahul Easwar Remanded For 14 Days. These are the Charges Against Rahul

Oct 18, 2018, 03:11 pm IST
Rahul Easwar, a member of the Sabarimala Priest family and also the leader of Ayyappa Dharma Sena was arrested the day before yesterday and now has been remanded. He has been charged with stopping an officer from performing his duty and about 20 of his associates have also been charged with the same offense. They were presented before the Ranni Magistrate Court and was remanded for 14 days. 

On Tuesday morning, protestors had even checked the documents (to prove the age) of women who came for the awareness meeting and subsequently Rahul and his team was arrested. 

