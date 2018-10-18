Rahul Gandhi Trying to Play the ‘Hindu’ Card in MadhyaPradesh, Keeps Visiting Temples

Election dates are approaching faster in MadhyaPradesh and Congress is going out and out with their Hindu card to win the elections. A technique already employed in the elections in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi is using it even more powerfully in MadhyaPradesh. In a state where Hindu’s are the majority, Rahul Gandhi has made visiting temples an integral part of his campaign.

It has been estimated that about half a dozen temples in Madhya pradesh play a major part in determining the winning chances in at least 5 assembly seats in the state. Rahul has therefore seemed in no doubt regarding his mode of campaigning and is all set to visit almost all major temples in the state. State president Kamal nath, Campaign committee head Jyothiraditya Sindhya are seen accompanying him. Rahul will be really hoping to convert these visits into Hindu votes.

Until the elections are over, Congress has decided not to give much weight to the words of people like Digvijay Singh, who often talks about Hindu terror. About 90 percent of the population of Madhyapradesh are Hindus. Congress points out that BJP has managed to stay in power for so long by playing the Hindu politics and they want a bite on the apple too.