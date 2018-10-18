Relief To Common Man As Fuel Prices Falls Down On Durga Puja

Bringing relief to consumers, Durga Puja sees the prices of fuel drops down.

As of TODAY the price of petrol dropped down 21 paise by and the price of diesel dropped by 11 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.62 75.58 82.83 75.69 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.44 77.43 84.76 77.65 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 88.08 79.24 88.29 79.39 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.88 79.93 86.10 80.04 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 86.08 80.88

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY