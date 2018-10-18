Latest NewsIndia

Relief To Common Man As Fuel Prices Falls Down On Durga Puja

Oct 18, 2018, 09:18 am IST
Less than a minute
fuel prices drops down

Bringing relief to consumers, Durga Puja sees the prices of fuel drops down.

As of TODAY the price of petrol dropped down 21 paise by and the price of diesel dropped by  11 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.62

 

75.58

 82.83

 

75.69
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.44

 

77.43

 84.76

 

77.65
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 88.08

 

79.24

  

88.29

 

79.39

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.88

 

79.93

 86.10

 

80.04
 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

  

 

 

 

  

86.08

 

 

80.88

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY


