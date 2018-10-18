Relief To Common Man As Fuel Prices Falls Down On Durga Puja

Bringing relief to consumers, Durga Puja sees the prices of fuel drops down.
As of TODAY the price of petrol dropped down 21 paise by and the price of diesel dropped by 11 paise
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.62
75.58
|82.83
75.69
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.44
77.43
|84.76
77.65
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|88.08
79.24
|
88.29
79.39
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.88
79.93
|86.10
80.04
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|
|
86.08
80.88
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
Post Your Comments