The last dish on the platter- Rice Kheer
Rice Kheer
Ingredients
- 5 Cups Milk, full cream
- 1/4 Cup Rice (washed)
- 1/2 Cup Sugar
- 10-12 Raisins
- 4 Green cardamoms
- 10-12 Almonds (shredded), blanched
Method
- Boil the rice and milk in a deep pan.
- Simmer over low flame, stirring occasionally till the rice is cooked and the milk becomes thick.
- When done add sugar, raisins and cardamoms.
- Stir till sugar gets dissolved properly.
- Transfer into a serving dish and garnish with almonds.
- Serve hot or chilled.
