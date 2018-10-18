RecipeFood

Rice Kheer

Oct 18, 2018, 03:28 pm IST
The last dish on the platter- Rice Kheer

Ingredients

  • 5 Cups Milk, full cream
  • 1/4 Cup Rice (washed)
  • 1/2 Cup Sugar
  • 10-12 Raisins
  • 4 Green cardamoms
  • 10-12 Almonds (shredded), blanched

Method

  • Boil the rice and milk in a deep pan.
  • Simmer over low flame, stirring occasionally till the rice is cooked and the milk becomes thick.
  • When done add sugar, raisins and cardamoms.
  • Stir till sugar gets dissolved properly.
  • Transfer into a serving dish and garnish with almonds.
  • Serve hot or chilled.

