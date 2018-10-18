Sabarimala Protest :RSS-backed attackers obstructing believers and spreading terror, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

A day after devotees opposing entry of women into Sabarimala Temple clashed with the police at Nilackal, the Kerala government on Thursday charged that the RSS was trying to “destroy” the Lord Ayyappa shrine by “unleashing terror”.

The BJP, however, countered the allegation, saying the CPI(M)-led LDF government was trying to tarnish the Ayyappa Temple and was responsible for creating tension at the holy shrine.

Blocking devotees from proceeding to the Ayyappa Temple and forcing them to return by creating terror were part of the RSS-Sangh Parivar’s move to “destroy” Sabarimala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan charged in a Facebook post.

The chief minister claimed that right wing forces had always been disturbed due to the unique nature of Sabarimala temple where devotees, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, offer worship.



“RSS is trying to destroy the Lord Ayyappa shrine by unleashing terror,”the Chief Minister alleged.

“The final objective of the Sangh Parivar forces is to establish the upper caste dominance by destroying the acceptance enjoyed by all sections of the society at the shrine,” he said.