After Kaale Channe and Sookhe Kaale Channe, let’s make Sooji ka Halwa
Sooji ka Halwa
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup Ghee
- 1 Cup Sooji (Semolina)
- 1 Cup Sugar
- 1 tsp Cardamom
- 1 Cup Milk
- 3 Tbsp Dry fruits
- 1 Tbsp Ghee
Method
- Take ghee in a pan, add sooji to it.
- Stir the sooji with the ghee thoroughly.
- Add sugar and cardamom and mix them well.
- Now add milk and dry fruits. Whisk them thoroughly.
- Cover the pan for a while and let the mixture boil.
- After some time, open the pan and mix thoroughly.
- Add some ghee and more dry fruits to the halwa and mix well.
- Serve hot with a garnish of crushed dry fruits.
