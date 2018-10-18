RecipeFood

Sooji ka Halwa

After Kaale Channe  and Sookhe Kaale Channe, let’s make Sooji ka Halwa

Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup Ghee
  • 1 Cup Sooji (Semolina)
  • 1 Cup Sugar
  • 1 tsp Cardamom
  • 1 Cup Milk
  • 3 Tbsp Dry fruits
  • 1 Tbsp Ghee

Method

  • Take ghee in a pan, add sooji to it.
  • Stir the sooji with the ghee thoroughly.
  • Add sugar and cardamom and mix them well.
  • Now add milk and dry fruits. Whisk them thoroughly.
  • Cover the pan for a while and let the mixture boil.
  • After some time, open the pan and mix thoroughly.
  • Add some ghee and more dry fruits to the halwa and mix well.
  • Serve hot with a garnish of crushed dry fruits.

