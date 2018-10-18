RecipeFood

Sookhe Kale Chane

Oct 18, 2018, 03:25 pm IST
This is another variety of Kaale Channe

Ingredients

  • 1 cup kala channa-soaked 4-5 hours
  • 1 1/2 tsp kala namak or normal salt
  • 1 tsp bhuna pissa jeera (cumin)
  • Lemon juice to taste
  • 1/2 tsp coriander powder
  • A few strips of ginger
  • 1/2 tsp amchoor
  • 1/2 tsp garam masala
  • A pinch of red chili powder
  • 1 Tbsp oil

Method

  • Wash the channas and boil in fresh water till cooked but not mashed. (Use a pressure cooker and till one whistle goes off).
  • Drain and cool.
  • Heat the oil in a pan and add the ginger.
  • Saute till ginger changes colour a bit and add the rest of the ingredients along with the channas, except the lemon juice.
  • Cook for about 2 minutes, serve garnished with lemon juice.
  • You can adjust the masalas according to your taste.

