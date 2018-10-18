This is another variety of Kaale Channe
Sookhe Kale Chane
Ingredients
- 1 cup kala channa-soaked 4-5 hours
- 1 1/2 tsp kala namak or normal salt
- 1 tsp bhuna pissa jeera (cumin)
- Lemon juice to taste
- 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- A few strips of ginger
- 1/2 tsp amchoor
- 1/2 tsp garam masala
- A pinch of red chili powder
- 1 Tbsp oil
Method
- Wash the channas and boil in fresh water till cooked but not mashed. (Use a pressure cooker and till one whistle goes off).
- Drain and cool.
- Heat the oil in a pan and add the ginger.
- Saute till ginger changes colour a bit and add the rest of the ingredients along with the channas, except the lemon juice.
- Cook for about 2 minutes, serve garnished with lemon juice.
- You can adjust the masalas according to your taste.
