This is another variety of Kaale Channe

Sookhe Kale Chane

Ingredients

1 cup kala channa-soaked 4-5 hours

1 1/2 tsp kala namak or normal salt

1 tsp bhuna pissa jeera (cumin)

Lemon juice to taste

1/2 tsp coriander powder

A few strips of ginger

1/2 tsp amchoor

1/2 tsp garam masala

A pinch of red chili powder

1 Tbsp oil

Method