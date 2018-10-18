Latest NewsIndia

This is What Rahul Adviced Congress Members on Protest in Sabarimala

Oct 18, 2018, 08:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been silent on the Sabarimala protests for so long but has now chosen to break his silence. He has in fact given a warning to the Congress party members who are involved in the protests in Sabarimala.

Rahul Gandhi has asked Congress leaders to ensure that there are no extreme forms of protest with flags and that it has to be ensured that the protest will not take a provocative form. At the national level, Congress party had welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala and called it a historic verdict. But congress party in Kerala was soon forced to change their stand having seen the protest of the devotees.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 25, 2018, 06:12 pm IST

Famous Bollywood actresses without Makeup!! See pics

Dec 15, 2017, 08:50 pm IST

Believe it or not! These celebrities were initially background dancers: See them all

borders
Aug 17, 2018, 06:36 am IST

Firing At Borders Between Armies in Jammu Kashmir

Dec 15, 2017, 02:09 pm IST

Supreme Court extends deadline for Aadhar linking and this is the new date

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close