Union Minister MJ Akbar’s Resignation Accepted By President Ram Nath Kovind

Yesterday, Union Minister MJ Akbar has handed in his resignation as he is facing defamation case filed by him against journalist Priya Ramani.

His resignation letter was accepted by President Ram Nath Kovind.

The statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of M J Akbar from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution”

After he handed in his resignation, MJ Akbar released a statement that said: “Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity. I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs. I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country.”

The first accused Priya Ramani had tweeted on the junior External Affairs Minister’s resignation

As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation.

I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 17, 2018

On October 16, the Network of Women in Media in India (NWMI) also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding the dismissal of MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women journalists.

TODAY, the defamation case is to be heard in the Patiala Court in Delhi.