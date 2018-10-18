What Is The Real Reason For MJ Akbar’s Resignation?

Union Minister MJ Akbar has handed his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind prior to defamation case hearing that is to take place TODAY at Patiala Court in Delhi.

But why the sudden change in the junior External Affairs Minister who on his return on Sunday attacked his accusers for raising the allegations.

As per an inside report, before PM Modi, MJ Akbar was supposed to present his side of the story.

But the minister who had returned from his Nigerian trip, in his statement did not quit but attacked Priya Ramani on her allegations.

However, it was his decision to file a defamation case against her that irked some of the government ministers.

3 senior ministers- out of which 2 are women disagreed with Akbar’s decision to file the case against the journalist and told the Prime Minister that Akbar’s position had become “untenable.”

Following this, Akbar was nudged out of his office, with the former Minister of State for External Affairs resigning from his post on Wednesday evening.