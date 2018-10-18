KeralaLatest News

Writer N S Madhavan Asks Sabarimala Priest If the Abusive Words Exchanged Near the Temple Would Affect Ayyappa’s Celbibacy Or Not

Oct 18, 2018, 06:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

Pathanamthitta: Writer N S Madhavan who had yesterday heaped praises on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his bold stand in the Sabarimala issue has now come back with a Twitter post.

Protests in Sabarimala against the SC verdict had taken violent forms yesterday and today and it is under these circumstances that N S Madhavan asked through his Twitter whether the abusive words being exchanged near the Sabarimala temple is going to affect the eternal celibacy of Lord Ayyappa or not. Madhavan was obviously taking a dig at Kandaruru who had held on to the view that young women should not be allowed inside the temple to protect the celibacy of Ayyappa.

Yesterday Mr Madhavan had spoken very highly of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that there is no one else like Pinarayi Vijayan at a time of communal polarisation. He added that he cannot think someone else being the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 24, 2017, 07:24 pm IST

PM Modi to inaugurate Hyderabad metro rail project

Jun 23, 2017, 08:25 pm IST

9 year-old Indian girl becomes the youngest to climb Mt. Elbrus !

Saudi
May 22, 2018, 06:56 am IST

Saudi teenager arrested for jumping in front of truck : Watch Shocking Video

Oct 11, 2017, 06:15 pm IST

Pakistan using divers to smuggle drugs into India, says reports

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close