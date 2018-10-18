Pathanamthitta: Writer N S Madhavan who had yesterday heaped praises on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his bold stand in the Sabarimala issue has now come back with a Twitter post.

Protests in Sabarimala against the SC verdict had taken violent forms yesterday and today and it is under these circumstances that N S Madhavan asked through his Twitter whether the abusive words being exchanged near the Sabarimala temple is going to affect the eternal celibacy of Lord Ayyappa or not. Madhavan was obviously taking a dig at Kandaruru who had held on to the view that young women should not be allowed inside the temple to protect the celibacy of Ayyappa.

Yesterday Mr Madhavan had spoken very highly of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. He said that there is no one else like Pinarayi Vijayan at a time of communal polarisation. He added that he cannot think someone else being the Chief Minister of Kerala.