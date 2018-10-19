Actor-Activist Arundhathi Responds On Whether She Would Go Sabarimala Or Not

Actor-Activist Arundhathi who was in the forefront of the kiss of love protest was someone whom people would expect to have a strong opinion in Sabarimala issue, which can be one that echoes women’s rights. But she has said that she doesn’t wish to go Sabarimala. “Til the age of 14, I was a devotee. I have observed the 41 days fast and been to Sabarimala five times. “I don’t want to go Sabarimala and give fuel to RSS’s claims that the kiss of love protestor atheist has maligned the name of Sabarimala,” she said in a Facebook post.

She said in a situation where a violence is possible, respecting the beliefs of devotees is not a failure, but its the minimum vigilance one needs to keep.