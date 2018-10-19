KeralaLatest News

Actor-Activist Arundhathi Responds On Whether She Would Go Sabarimala Or Not

Oct 19, 2018, 08:27 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actor-Activist Arundhathi who was in the forefront of the kiss of love protest was someone whom people would expect to have a strong opinion in Sabarimala issue, which can be one that echoes women’s rights. But she has said that she doesn’t wish to go Sabarimala. “Til the age of 14, I was a devotee. I have observed the 41 days fast and been to Sabarimala five times. “I don’t want to go Sabarimala and give fuel to RSS’s claims that the kiss of love protestor atheist has maligned the name of Sabarimala,” she said in a Facebook post.

She said in a situation where a violence is possible, respecting the beliefs of devotees is not a failure, but its the minimum vigilance one needs to keep.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman commits suicide
Mar 19, 2018, 10:39 pm IST

Woman commits suicide after school students shares her naked pics online

jeetendra booked after 46 years
Mar 7, 2018, 09:36 pm IST

Veteran actor Jeetendra booked under sexual assault complaint after 46 years

Oct 2, 2018, 08:32 am IST

Believe it or Not! This Bollywood actress is a Mother of 34 Daughters

Dec 6, 2017, 01:40 pm IST

Tiger Zinda Hai’s heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shashi Kapoor

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close