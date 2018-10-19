IndiaNEWS

Amritsar train accident: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh cancels Israel visit

The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the accident and directed the administration to speed up relief and rescue operations.

Oct 19, 2018, 09:19 pm IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday cancelled his five-day visit to Israel in view of the terrible accident in which at least 30 people watching the burning of Ravan effigy were crushed by a high speed train in Amritsar. “The Chief Minister’s visit to Israel has been cancelled ad he is reaching Amritsar on Saturday morning,” his office said.

The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the accident and directed the administration to speed up relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister’s five-day visit to Israel was to start from October 21.

A large number of people were watching the Ravan effigy in flames while standing on the railway tracks when the train crushed them. They reportedly could not hear the train coming due to the exploding crackers.

