Apple Might Launch Ipads by the End of this Month. Here is What we Know

Apple isn’t done with product events for 2018. Today the company issued media invites for an October 30th event in Brooklyn, New York where it’s widely expected we’ll see new iPad Pro tablets and potentially several updates to the Mac lineup.

In July, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will release a new 11-inch iPad Pro with support for Face ID, the same facial-recognition technology used in Apple’s newest iPhones that can unlock the device when you look at it.

The iPad Pro models this year are highly speculated to ditch the Touch ID button in favour of the Face ID unlocking method. Moreover, the new iPad Pro models will come with USB Type-C port to help streamline the entire new product lineup including the new iPhone models with USB Type-C. In addition to this, Apple is also highly likely to announce the refresh model of the MacBook Air, which has been longing for an update for a long time.

The iPad Pro 10.5in (2017) starts at £619 in the UK for the 64GB with Wi-Fi model, while the 12.9in model starts at £769. (In the US the prices are $649/$799.) We would expect Apple to pitch its 2018 updates at around the same point but this may depend on currency fluctuations and production changes.