Give this lip smacking Chocolate Orange Marble Cake a try! All it takes is 30 minutes for a delicious cake that you can serve as a tea time snack

Chocolate Orange Marble Cake

Prep in: 20 minutes

Cooks in: 20 minutes

Total in: 40 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Ingredients

225 grams Butter

200 grams Caster Sugar

3 Whole Eggs

225 grams All Purpose Flour (Maida)

1-1/2 teaspoons Baking powder

1/4 cup Fresh orange juice

1 teaspoon Orange Zest (Rind)

1/4 cup Dark chocolate

How to make