Did Rehana Fathima Enter Sabarimala With a Napkin in Her Holy ‘Irumudi’?

Young women have finally made their way into Sabarimala and Rehana Fathima who was in the forefront of the enthusiastic band of women to go Sabarimala is grabbing the spotlight yet again. There is some mystery regarding what were the things that Rehana had in her holy irumudi, the bag one makes out of cloth, filled with different materials, which they have to carry all the way to the shrine. BJP said that the whereabouts of the Guruswamy who helped her fill her irumudi has to be revealed ad that her irumudi itself has to be checked properly.

There are reports that Rehana herself have told many of her friends that her irumudi contained napkin. There are allegations raised that she had come without observing the necessary fast. She was asked by the media on what is inside her irumudi and there was no answer which deepens the mystery. Devotees demanded that police should conduct a thorough examination of her irumudi.