Dussehra Sees Fall In Fuel Price For A Consecutive Second Time

TODAY is Dussehra. And this festive occasion sees a reduction in the price of fuel

As of TODAY, the price of petrol falls down 24 paise by and the price of diesel falls down by 10 paise

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.38 75.48 82.62 75.58 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.21 77.33 84.44 77.43 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 87.84 79.13 88.08 79.24 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.63 79.82 85.88 79.93 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.46 80.63 85.70 80.73

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY