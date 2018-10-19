ISL: Mumbai City FC Registers Their First Win of the Season

Mumbai City FC was looking for first win of the season when they hosted FC Pune City at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League today after a despiaring 0-2 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC and an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters. They did it in Style with a comfortable 2 goal majority.

Score Mumbai CIty FC 2 – Pune 0

It was at the 25th minute that the home fans rejoiced as Mumbai took the lead in Maharashtra derby. A simple tap-in for Modou Sougou after Paulo Machado’s cross hits the crossbar.

ALmost at the dying moments of first half, Mumbai raised their lead. it was a penalty. Modou Sougou went down inside the D after a sliding challenge by Fanai. Rafael Bastos sends the ball inside the net from the spot as the hosts doubled their lead before half time.

Pune could never make a comeback from there. The two goals saw Mumbai claim their maiden victory of this season.