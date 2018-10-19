Indian Super LeagueLatest News

ISL: Mumbai City FC Registers Their First Win of the Season

Oct 19, 2018, 09:47 pm IST
Mumbai City FC was looking for first win of the season when they hosted FC Pune City at the Mumbai Football Arena in the Indian Super League today after a despiaring 0-2 loss at home to Jamshedpur FC and an away 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters. They did it in Style with a comfortable 2 goal majority.
Score Mumbai CIty FC 2 – Pune 0

It was at the 25th minute that the home fans rejoiced as Mumbai took the lead in Maharashtra derby. A simple tap-in for Modou Sougou after Paulo Machado’s cross hits the crossbar.

ALmost at the dying moments of first half, Mumbai raised their lead. it was a penalty. Modou Sougou went down inside the D after a sliding challenge by Fanai. Rafael Bastos sends the ball inside the net from the spot as the hosts doubled their lead before half time.

Pune could never make a comeback from there. The two goals saw Mumbai claim their maiden victory of this season.

