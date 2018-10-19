Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Kavya Madhavan Gave Birth to First Baby: Dileep shares Happy News

Oct 19, 2018, 02:02 pm IST
Kavya Madhavan and Dileep have a reason to rejoice now as the actors have become parents to a baby girl. The two got married almost a couple of years ago on November 25, 2016, in Kochi in the presence of their family and friends. And, now, after announcing the pregnancy earlier this year, the actress gave birth to their first baby in the morning today.

Dileep took to Facebook to share this amazing news. In his post, he wrote that he and wife Kavya have been blessed with a baby girl and the mother are daughter are fine now. Reportedly, Kavya was hospitalized last night in a private hospital in Kerala and the news of her delivering a baby girl broke earlier today.

Kavya hit the headlines in September when she was spotted enjoying at her baby shower which was also her birthday. The party saw a happy Kavya and Dileep with friends and family at her beautifully decorated home. While it was an intimate affair, pictures of the celebrations were all over the internet.

