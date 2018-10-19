Moon To Replace Street Lights Soon?

Is Moon going to replace the street lights?

By 2020, China is planning to launch its own moon

According to Chengdu city’s Chengdu Aerospace Science and Technology Microelectronics System Research Institute Company (CASC), the moon is actually a satellite that will brighten the city at night

The fake moon will be able to light an area with a diameter of 10 to 80 kilometres and light up 8times brighter than the real moon

According to Wu Chunfeng, the CASC began the testing illumination for the fake moon years ago and will soon be a reality.

The fake moon will have a coating that can reflect light from the sun with solar panel-like wings. The angles of these wings can then be adjusted to allow the light to focus on a precise location

The exact details of the spacecraft, the launch date and how the artificial moon would be maintained were not revealed.

Chengdu city officials said they were hoping to save money on street lighting and also increase tourism.

Talking about the artificial moon’s effect on wildlife, Weimin, the director of optics at Harbin Institute of Technology said, “The light of the satellite is similar to a dusk-like glow, so it should not affect animals’ routines.”

The fake moon is the solution to light pollution.