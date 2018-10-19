Odisha Man Carries Dead Daughter On Shoulder For Post-Mortem

Cyclone Titli wreaked havoc on the lives of the people and have destroyed various buildings.

The people are still counting their dead and the damages done.

Among them is this father who had to put his daughter on his shoulder to take to her post-mortem.

The incident took place in Odisha’s Gajapati district on Thursday, where Mukund Dora was denied ambulance to take his Babita for post-mortem. He had no other choice but to her in a sack and carry her on his shoulder.

According to reports, Babita had gone missing after Cyclone Titli and the state government on Wednesday declared her dead based on information from local panchayat functionaries, though her body was yet to be traced.

Babita was swept away due to a landslide and was found on Wednesday afternoon Police was informed and came tothe village and took photographs of the body.

Mukund Dora told reporters, who spotted him near Laxmipur on his way to the hospital, that the police did not make arrangements to shift the body to hospital for post mortem. “Instead they (policemen) instructed me to bring the body to the hospital. I am a poor man and cannot hire a vehicle to transport the body from the village to hospital. Also the road to my village is damaged due to the cyclone and landslide. Therefore, I put the body in a bag and carried it on my shoulder.”

Following this, police arranged an auto-rickshaw to carry the man and the body to Kainpur hospital.

The district collector is looking into the allegations to find out the truth. The collector handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to Dora as compensation following the death of his daughter in the cyclone-triggered landslide.