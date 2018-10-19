KeralaLatest News

“Sabarimala is not the place For Activists to Prove their Mettle”; Devaswom Board Minister

Oct 19, 2018, 04:08 pm IST
Less than a minute

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Surendran is apparently not happy with the latest development in Sabarimala. The women who tried to get into Sabarimala are not devotees, they are just activists. Sabarimala is not the place to show your activism. Police should have checked the background of people before they arrange security for them.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old lady from Kazhakkootam was sent back and not allowed to go Sabarimala. The leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the incidents are an evidence for what can happen when a government which lacks wisdom is at the helm of affairs. He also accused CM Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to play communal politics.” To take a woman to the shrine using the helmet and jacket of a policeman is unforgivable”, he said.

