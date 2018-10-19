Sabarimala Protest : Pandalam Palace trust writes to temple functionaries shut down temple if any breach of rituals

The Pandalam Palace Trust on Friday wrote a letter to functionaries of Sabarimala Temple asking them to shut down the temple in case of any breach of rituals.

The letter, which is addressed to executive officer and administrative officer of Sabarimala Devaswom, said that if anything happens at the temple against the rituals, it must be shut down. In case of any breach of rituals, the temple should be reopened only after the Tantri (head priest) cleanses the shrine, the letter further said.

The Pandalam Royal family, who claimed to have a strong bond with Lord Ayyappa, had earlier said that if all women are allowed to enter the temple then the Lord would curse devotees with bad fortune. The royal family had also organised a peaceful protest on October 12 against the Supreme Court’s verdict, which allowed entry of women of all age groups in the temple.

Earlier in the day, State Devaswom (religious trusts) Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that people of all ages would be allowed to go there, but at the same time the government won’t allow it to be a place where activists can come and showcase their power. It can’t be a place to stage their points of view, he added.

On September 28, the Supreme Court passed the verdict pronouncing that women, irrespective of their age, have the right to enter the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala.