CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said that the protests happening at Pamba and Sannidhanam is not for protecting the traditions and beliefs but are simply for political needs. “There is a conspiracy to politicise the issue”. He also dismissed Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran’s stand that activists should not have been allowed to go to Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, NSS GEneral Secretary G Sukumaran Nair said that he will go to any extend to protect the beliefs and traditions of Sabarimala.

KPCC Secretary Mullapally Ramachandran said that the responsibility of the entire issue rests with CM Pinarayi Vijayan. G Sudhakaran said that Atheism is the agenda of CPI(M) and that they will go any extend to protect it.