KeralaLatest News

This is What Director Dr Biju Said About the Sabarimala Issue

Oct 19, 2018, 10:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

Dr Biju, the award-winning director who is known for making a strong opinion in social issues have responded to the Sabarimala issue. In a Facebook post, Biju is making some strong criticism against the priest family of SabarimPriest

“Priet and Pandalam family has said that if young women enters Sabarimala, they will lock the shrine and leave. Issues are clear from their stand. There is no business for People like you in Sabarimala, there are no rights. In the ‘country of Sabarimala’ King and the priest would decide, Court and Government are a differnt country”.

Obviously, his post is filled with sarcasm and is being widely discussed in social media.

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 29, 2017, 07:29 pm IST

Kotkhai Rape Case : CBI arrests Himachal IGP, 7 cops

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
May 6, 2018, 07:48 am IST

Magical Love Story Of Soon To Be Wed Couple Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Jan 26, 2018, 06:47 pm IST

Reality behind the scenes : Here’s how movie scenes are captured on camera – See Pics

Oct 5, 2018, 07:56 am IST

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Filed Defamation Case Against Tanushree Dutta

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close