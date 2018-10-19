This is What Director Dr Biju Said About the Sabarimala Issue

Dr Biju, the award-winning director who is known for making a strong opinion in social issues have responded to the Sabarimala issue. In a Facebook post, Biju is making some strong criticism against the priest family of SabarimPriest

“Priet and Pandalam family has said that if young women enters Sabarimala, they will lock the shrine and leave. Issues are clear from their stand. There is no business for People like you in Sabarimala, there are no rights. In the ‘country of Sabarimala’ King and the priest would decide, Court and Government are a differnt country”.

Obviously, his post is filled with sarcasm and is being widely discussed in social media.