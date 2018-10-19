TicTok Videoer Bullied For Wearing Women’s Clothing; Jumps From Train

A TicTok videoer had committed suicide after being a victim of cyberbullying.

The Chennai based man has jumped in front of a train on Wednesday as he was teased and insulted for dressing like a woman in his videos.

24-year-old V Kalaiyarasan’s followers ridiculed him as a transgender and a eunuch. He was in deep stress as he was very disturbed at the backlash and the harsh criticism.

Kalaiyarasan faced his family’s disappointment as he released videos dressed in women clothing. While his family &n friends were aware of his stress, they could not help him.

Tired, Kalaiyarasan took the extreme step and jumped in front of a train. However, in his last posted video, Kalaiyarasan said: “I will do things which I prefer. I cannot be cowed down by those who tease. Despite the fact that I have uploaded many male role videos, why the haters are hurting me ruthlessly when I am posing as a woman.”

The police are examining Kalaiyarasan’s TikTok account and his friends are being quizzed.