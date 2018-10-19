UAE to buy`Made in India’ Akash surface-to-air missile system from India

United Arab Emirates UAE has shown interest in buying `Made in India’ Akash surface-to-air missile system from India. A high level defence delegation led by UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi Al Falacy visited New Delhi yesterday know about the detail of the effacacy of `Made in India’ Akash surface-to-air missile system.

According to sources “the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Tuesday made a presentation for the `Akash’ surface to air missile system to the visiting minister of UAE. During meetings with the DRDO, the UAE side expressed keenness on the indigenous missile system along with other platforms DRDO has to offer.”

The `Akash’ missile is designed by DRDO and produced by defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), has an interception range of 25-km, which are meant to keep fighter aircraft, helicopters and drones from attacking critical installations. Packed with a battery that can track and attack several targets simultaneously, the missile can carry a warhead of 60 kgs and can hit the target up to 30 Kms.

The UAE minister also visited Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) and Aircraft & Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) at Bengaluru.