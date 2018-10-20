Amritsar Train Accident : PM Modi approves financial relief to kin of dead,free treatment for the injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday approved ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those killed in Amritsar train tragedy. He has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

More than 50 people were killed and over 30 injured after a local passenger train ran into people watching Dussehra celebrations near a train track in Amritsar’s Choura Bazar on Friday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident and directed officials to provide immediate assistance.

“Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered probe into the incident and announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. He also directed senior officials to rush to the accident site for rescue operation.