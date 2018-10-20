Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP councillor thrashes sub-inspector and female colleague in his Hotel

The altercation turned murky after he thrashed and hurled abuses at SI Sukhpal who was eventually pinned on the ground.

Oct 20, 2018, 02:19 pm IST
A sub-inspector, accompanying a female lawyer friend to a restaurant, was thrashed by its owner Manish Chaudhary, who is also a BJP councillor, following altercation over delay in serving food. The incident that took place on Friday was captured in camera and later went viral on social media.

According to reports, Sukhpal Singh Pawar, Mohiuddinpur police outpost in-charge, went to a restaurant owned by BJP councillor Manish Chaudhary for dinner on Friday in inebriated condition. He was accompanied by a female colleague, who is a city-based lawyer. The brawl initiated when the cop-lawyer duo started quarrelling with the staffers at the restaurant over delay in serving meals.

Owner Manish Chaudhary intervened and confronted the duo. The altercation turned murky after he thrashed and hurled abuses at SI Sukhpal who was eventually pinned on the ground.

