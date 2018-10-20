Case filed against Rehna Fathima for hurting religious sentiments through social media

The police have registered a case against Rehna Fathima for hurting religious sentiments through social media.

The case was registered on the basis of the complaint by R Radhakrishna Menon, native of Thrukkodithanam. She has been imposed of several charges.

Rehna Fathima had reached Nadappanthal of Sabarimala temple under heavy police protection. However, she returned because of strong resistance of Ayyappa devotees. Later, her house at Ernakulam was also attacked. Meantime, Rehna has clarified that she will file a case against tantri for saying that he will close the temple if she reaches Sannidhanam.

Pathanamthitta district collector P B Nooh has clarified that devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran was not informed about Rehna’s visit prior to the incident.