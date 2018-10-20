Dalit Mahila Federation leader denied permission to visit Sabarimala

Kerala police have denied permission for Dalit Mahila Federation leader Manju Pambayil, who reached Pampa to visit Sabarimala temple. The permission was denied since there are several criminal cases against her.

A report on Manju’s background was submitted by the secret investigation bureau to the police. The police have decided to grant her permission after a detailed investigation.

Manju, a native of Chathanur in Kollam and the state president of Kerala dalit federation approached the state police seeking to enter the temple. She reached Pampa at 2pm on Saturday. Manju demanded that she wanted to visit the temple and se sought protection from the police. She was adamant in her decision though the police tried to dissuade her. IG Manoj Abraham and ADGP Anil Kanth reached Pampa station and held discussion with her. Manju was uncompromising in her decision. The police said that she cannot go to sannidhanam on Saturday due to heavy rain.

Manju had said she is a true believer and arrived there after observing vratham (penance). Two women had gone to Pamba for darshan at Sannidhanam but one of the women gave up her decision to climb the hillock after the police reportedly advised her.