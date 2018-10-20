Death toll rises to 61 in Amritsar train accident

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured after a speeding train mowed down Dussehra revellers near Amritsar on Friday, PTI reported.

The incident took place at Joda Fatak level crossing where Dusshera celebrations were underway.

Initial reports suggest Dussera revellers were watching the burning of a Ravan close to the track. The crowd had spilt on to the rail line when the local train came and crushed a number of them in Amritsar. Rescue operations have been launched and efforts are underway to save people from the debris. The accident happened at gate no. 27 between Amritsar and Manawala.

The Centre has assured all possible help to the state, Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke Home Secretary of Punjab and DGP of the state and added, “Centre is ready to provide all possible assistance to the state at this hour of grief.” Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is also rushing to the spot to supervise rescue and relief operation. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased and free treatment to injured in government and private hospitals.