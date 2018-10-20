Did  Media and Kerala Government Show You the Central Intelligence Report? Shocking Details Revealed

While Supreme Court Verdict may have been in favour of allowing the entry of young women into Sabarimala, State

government has been absolutely bullish in the way it executed its order and has therefore found themselves at a

tight spot now.

The government has come under severe criticism for its lack of farsightedness and over-enthusiasm in the issue, and it waited till the situation slipped out of their control to make even a discussion with the concerned parties.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a Facebook post which claims that the central intelligence report had asked the state government to ensure proper security for young women to enter Sabarimala.

Now the actual copy of the Intelligence report is being circulated through social media and even a casual perusal of the report would convince people that Kerala CM did pick and choose, aspects of that report to drive home his point, ably supported by the mainstream media. The authenticity of the document can be debated upon, but so far nobody has come forward, denying its originality. Take a look at the document.

The report says that certain civil/women’s rights activists, Left parties/fronts and pro LWE groups have been

campaigning in favour of women’s entry and actively using women to do so on 17.10.2018. It anticipates a

participation of between 50-3000 people in the protest. Like CM’s Facebook post, it does request the state

government to take proper precautionary measures to ensure law and order, but there are other aspects of the report which were comfortably forgotten by CM.

Whichever way you look at it, the fact remains that the state government couldn’t control the situation effectively,

despite all the proper warning and the actual events taking an almost similar course as anticipated in the

report.