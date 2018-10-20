Mouni Roy raising the temperature with her sizzling pics

Mouni Roy, Bollywood and television actress has just wrapped the shooting for her next film – RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham. She is one of the sought-after actresses of the television industry and an avid social media user. She never misses giving a sneak peek to her fans about her whereabouts.

Recently, the Naagin actress took to the Instagram story to share her picture.

Lying and posing in bed, wrapped in a pink satin cloth, she swaying fans with her hotness. The subtle makeup with her ever glowing face is enough to drive anyone crazy. Mouni is giving out a sexy expression with a touch of a smile on her face and the curly wavy hair is stealing the show.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below: