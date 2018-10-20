Latest Newscelebrities

Mouni Roy raising the temperature with her sizzling pics

Oct 20, 2018, 08:32 am IST
Less than a minute

Mouni Roy, Bollywood and television actress has just wrapped the shooting for her next film – RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham. She is one of the sought-after actresses of the television industry and an avid social media user. She never misses giving a sneak peek to her fans about her whereabouts.

Recently, the Naagin actress took to the Instagram story to share her picture.

Lying and posing in bed, wrapped in a pink satin cloth, she swaying fans with her hotness. The subtle makeup with her ever glowing face is enough to drive anyone crazy. Mouni is giving out a sexy expression with a touch of a smile on her face and the curly wavy hair is stealing the show.

Let’s have a look at the pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Same drama , same girl ; SAME! ? @sashajairam Styled by @shimulpatell

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I believe in kindness. Also in mischief. Also in singing, especially when singing is not necessarily prescribed.

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I say to my fingers type me a pretty song , I say to my heart ~ rave on ! ? @sashajairam

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 19, 2018, 06:48 pm IST

Boy accidentally torches 40 bikes while imitating ‘kung fu’ moves – Watch Video

lpg
Feb 24, 2018, 06:14 am IST

Congress MLA’s daughter killed in gas cylinder blast: CM expresses condolences

Aug 25, 2018, 10:39 am IST

T-Mobile discovers Security breach and shut down Immediately

Mayanadi
Jul 19, 2018, 02:00 pm IST

Tovino starrer Mayaanadhi is gearing up for a re-release

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close