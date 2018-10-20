Muslim Jama-Ath Council Says they Ousted Rehana Fathima Out of their Community

Thiruvananthapuram: Rehana Fathima, who caught a lot of attention in the last few days for her attempts to go Sabarimala and by posting some provocative photos in social media has now been ousted from her community, said Kerala Muslim Jama-Ath Council. In a press note issued by Jama-Ath council, it is mentioned that Rehana Fathima has been expelled from the community for visiting Sabarimala against the beliefs of the Hindu community.

The note also mentions that Rehana Fathima who was involved in the Kiss of Love protest and also acted nude in a film does not have the rights to use the name of the community. It is made very clear that Rehana Fathima has no relation with Muslim Jama Ath or Muslim community. It also criticises IG Sreejith’s attempt to let social miscreants disguise in police uniform and attempt to enter Sabarimala.