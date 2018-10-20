Nissan Kicks is all set to launch in India: See Price & Specifications

Nissan Kicks is all set to launch in India in January 2019(Nissan India. The Nissan Kicks in India is said to be a lot different from the international model.

The India-spec Nissan Kicks is slated for a January 2019 launch and will mainly compete with the others in its categories like Renault Captur and Hyundai Creta, to name a few. Said to be way different from its international counterpart, Nissan Kicks was unveiled in a recently-held event in Mumbai.

The India-version Kicks SUV will be bigger in size than the international model and will feature minor design tweaks. Its design sketches had previously teased the masses and the unveiling event revealed the external features of the new car. Nissan will soon be sharing the interior aspects of the soon-to-release SUV.

The India-spec Nissan Kicks has a redesigned front bumper which includes faux air inlets above its fog lights and an aluminium skid plate. The look adds to the robust appearance of the car. What one will find interesting here is the presence of LED headlights similar to the ones seen on larger SUVs like X-Trail, Murano and others. Kicks will likely have an engine and gearbox similar to the Nissan Terrano, Renault Duster and Renault Captur.

The soon-to-be-launched car will be positioned above the Terrano in Nissan’s line-up and may cost somewhere in the range of 9.4 lakh to 15 lakh (ex-showroom) at launch.