Police arrested woman after Killing 16-year-old servant

A 16-year-old domestic help was beheaded by a woman in the national capital as she demanded her salary. The incident dates back to May 4. On Friday, police arrested the 38-year-old accused in connection with the case.

The heinous crime came to light in May when the police, during a search operation, recovered the decapitated head and chopped off limbs, along with torso, of the minor domestic help from a drain in Outer Delhi.

The accused, identified as Gauri, was arrested by the police. Meanwhile, the co-accused – Shalu alias Sharu and Rakesh – continue to be at large. They were declared as proclaimed offenders and a reward of Rs 50,000 each was declared on their arrest, a report in PTI said.

The police, on October 18, learnt that Gauri, who is a native of West Bengal, had married Kartar Singh to camouflage her identity. She was living in Ratta Khera of Jind district in Haryana. Subsequently, she was arrested, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

As per reports, Gauri was running a placement agency and the victim was brought from Jharkhand to work as a maid but her salary was not given to her for a year. The DCP claimed that the woman killed the domestic help when she demanded her salary.